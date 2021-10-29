World psoriasis day is celebrated every year on October 29. It was presented by the International Federation of Psoriasis to create awareness about psoriasis and psoriasis arthritis.

The Greek physician Galen recognised psoriasis as a skin disease through clinical observation and was the first one to name it psoriasis. Diet and lifestyle play a major role in the severity of the condition. We, at LatestLY, have listed down the foods that you need to avoid to control psoriasis.

1. Nightshade Plants

Peppers, eggplants, tomatoes and potatoes are a part of the Nightshade family. These foods contain solanine, a chemical compound that triggers pain and may cause inflammation. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid these foods in case of psoriasis.

2. Gluten

People with psoriasis are advised to take a gluten-free diet. Gluten is found in wheat, barley, malt, pasta, noodles and many processed foods. Therefore, if you don’t want psoriasis to flare up, better restrict yourself to food not containing gluten.

3. Alcohol

Alcohol is bad for the immune system and having a bad immune system would worsen the condition of psoriasis or any other disease. It is good to be calculative while having alcohol otherwise it can trigger psoriasis.

4. Dairy Products and Red Meat

Red meat and dairy products contain arachidonic acid which may irritate the intestinal tract’s inner lining and worsen psoriasis symptoms.

5. Caffeine

Caffeine may trigger psoriasis in some people. Though the researchers are still finding out studies to confirm this. Caffeine has both inflammatory and anti-inflammatory effects and acts as an antioxidant as well. Therefore, confirmation with proper research is a must.

Along with the diet, there are many other factors like stress, sun exposure, smoking etc. that flare up psoriasis. Therefore, it is better to maintain a healthy lifestyle so as to stay away from it. This World Psoriasis Day, try incorporating these dietary changes so as to live a happy and healthy life.

