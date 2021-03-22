World Water is celebrated annually on March 22 to highlight the importance of freshwater. The main intention for observation of this event is to make people realize the importance of saving water and how essential it is in our day-to-day life. This day was first formally proposed in Agenda 21 of the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro. In December 1992, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by which March 22 of each year was declared World Day for Water. On the occasion of World Water Day 2021, we will share with you 11 benefits of staying hydrated.

The theme for World Water Day 2021 is what water means to people, its true value and how we can better protect this vital resource. The value of water is much more than its price. Water has complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. The UN World Water Development Report (WWDR) is released each year around World Water Day. Many people are unaware of the fact, that just simply drinking water can help solve various health-related issues. Memorandum of Association of First River Interlinking Project to Be Signed World Water Day 2021, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Health Benefits of Drinking Water

1. Water help creates saliva which is essential for breaking down solid food and keeps the mouth healthy.

2. Staying hydrated helps maintain body temperature. The body loses plasma and electrolytes during a hot climate or physical activity. Water will help replenish the lost content.

3. Water consumption helps lubricate and cushion your joints, spinal cord, and tissues.

4. Water helps excrete waste through perspiration, urination and defecation.

5. Maintaining water intake helps prevent constipation and drinking it before a meal will help you digest food more effectively and get the most out of your meals.

6. Drinking water helps in nutrient absorption.

7. Drinking more water while dieting and exercising may just help you lose extra pounds.

8. Drinking an adequate amount of water will help improve blood oxygen circulation.

9. Drinking water may activate your metabolism. A boost in metabolism has been associated with a positive impact on an energy level.

10. Dehydration may result in fatigue and confusion as well as anxiety. Therefore, drink water regularly to keep your mood good.

11. Adequate water intake will help keep your skin hydrated and may promote collagen production.

Now that you are aware of the health benefits of water, be sure to drink at least 8-9 glasses of water every day to avoid hypohydration. We wish you all a very Happy World Water Day 2021.

