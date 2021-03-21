We all know the importance of water. Yet, not many people take the initiatives to conserve this resource or use it sustainably. To spread awareness March 22 is observed as World Water Day. It is an annual United Nations observance day that highlights the importance of freshwater.

World Water Day 2021 Date:

Every year March 22 is celebrated as World Water Day. In 2021, it falls on Monday. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) made the decision to celebrate World Water Day in December 1992.

World Water Day 2021 Theme:

Every Year World Water Day has a different theme. Last Year's theme was "Water and Climate Change". This theme revolved around how water and climate change are linked. The theme for World Water Day 2021 is "Valuing Water".

"The value of water is about much more than its price – water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource," United Nations said.

World Water Day 2021 Significance:

Amid the crisis that we are facing, it has become really important to create awareness on the importance of water conservation. In our battle against coronavirus pandemic, the most important weapon in our hand is hand-washing. Hence, the UN is taking efforts to increase conversation on not only hygiene but also the importance of conserving water resources.

