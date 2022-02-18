Holi, the festival of colours is here. It is that time of the year once again when you smear the faces of your loved ones with colour and they do the same to you! It is not just colour but the queen of all colours as well aka Gulal. In earlier times, people would play Holi with natural colours and it was believed to not harm their skin and hair. Moreover, it would also come off easily. At the same time, it was considered beneficial in this changing season. However, nowadays there are different types of Holi colours available in the market, which may have an adverse effect on your hair, skin, and overall health. But fret not, we have for you ways to make colours at home using natural ingredients. Check out: When is Holi 2022? Know Festival Date Observed 40 Days After Basant Panchami, History and Cultural Significance of 'Festival of Colours'.

Natural Gulal

Gulal is the most popular colour on Holi. It is pink or magenta (dark pink) in colour. You can make it at home using either of the two ingredients: beetroot and carrot. For the one with carrots, you can take a lot of carrots and extract their juice. Filter it and separate the juice with its dry matter. Dry it further in the sun and then grind it in a fine powder. With beetroot, a day or two before Holi cut or grind beetroot and keep it immersed in water. Let it stay like this overnight and boil it well the next day. When the water boils and the matter thickens you can cool it down. Now you can use this extract to mix in water and fill your pichkaris. Happy Holi 2021! How to Remove the Stubborn Holi Colours from Face and Hair? Simple and Effective Tips to Follow to Take off Gulal Safely (Watch Video).

Holi Colour Red

The natural red color of Holi can be made at home naturally. If you want, you can use red sandalwood powder with a good aroma. Apart from that, you can use red roses to create red colour after drying and powdering it.

Holi Colour Yellow

The natural yellow color of Holi is also very easy to make because most of the things you need are easily available in common households. Yellow colour can be made by mixing turmeric in Multani mitti powder. You can use turmeric mixed in gram flour. Yellow color is made by drying the leaves of marigold flowers in the sun and crushing them. Yellow colour can also be made by adding turmeric to sandalwood powder.

Holi Colour Orange

Now let's talk about making orange color with which Kanha is known to have played Holi. You can use saffron to make the orange colour. It may be a bit pricey but it will be good for your skin and also give a nice fragrance.

Holi Colour Green

Green colour can be made from the henna powder. If you want, you can directly use mehndi powder as a green color. Dry henna will not leave its colour, so do not panic. The green color from mint, coriander, and spinach can also be used.

Holi Colour Green

The natural blue color of Holi can be made from hibiscus flowers. Cut the hibiscus flowers and keep them dry in the sun. The next day powder it with your hands. Now you can use it as blue colour. If you want, you can extract the juice of black coloured grapes and add water to it.

Holi 2022 DIY Natural Colours: Watch Video:

So, these are some of the ways you can make natural colours for Holi at your home through various mediums. These colours will not harm your skin. You must share these ways with your loved ones as well.

