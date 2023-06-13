Who doesn't enjoy the rainy weather? Of course, we all do. Along with hot chai pakoras and a cosy seat, a list of sexy monsoon songs is everything you need to celebrate this weather. Some calming rain music is the best way to take advantage of the monsoon season. We've put up a collection of the top Bollywood songs about rain in this post that will take you to some other world. Monsoon Songs' List: Bollywood Rain Song Videos From 'Barso Re' to 'Tumse Hi,' Are Must Play This Rainy Season 2023!

'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

The first song that comes to mind when you think of Bollywood songs about the rainy season is "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" from the movie "Mohra." The song, which featured Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, was a hit at the time. It also goes without saying that the hot chemistry between Akshay and Raveena in the music video immediately caught viewers' attention.

'Tum Hi Ho'

This is undoubtedly one of the most popular songs. The movie 'Aashiqui 2' gave us this gem. Of course, the focus was on Arijit Singh's moving performance and Mithoon's priceless composition, but let's not forget Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, who raised the heat.

'Jo Haal Dil Ka'

'Jo Haal Dil Ka' from 'Sarfarosh' may not have become a classic rain dance number, but the song with Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles were and still are just too hot to bear.

'Kaate Nahi Kat-te'

With the iconic "Kaate Nahi Kat-te," Sridevi set the television on fire. Years after the film's debut, movie maniacs still recall Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's electric chemistry in the song "Kaate Nahi Kat-te" from "Mr. India."

These tunes will either transport you back in time or inspire you to dance outside in the rain. Wear your rain gear, grab your umbrella, and get ready to sing along to these well-known Bollywood rain songs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).