The monsoon is here! The rainy season brings a lot of joy along with a cool breeze. Here are a few soulful melodies you can listen to this rainy season. Get ready with your chai and pakoras and groove to the rhythms and beats of these monsoon melodies. The rainy season naturally brings you in a happy mood. So snuggle in your blankets and listen to these lovely songs.

Five Bollywood Songs To Enjoy This Monsoon

Tum Se Hi

This song from the film Jab We Met is perfect to begin your jamming session. Sung by Mohit Chauhan, this soulful melody features Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor dancing playfully in the rain. Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos Today: Mumbaikars Rejoice as Monsoon 2023 Season's First Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of City, Downpour Likely to Continue.

Bhage Re Man

This song from the film Chameli is so soulful it will surely be a great addition to your monsoon playlist. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, this song features Kareena Kapoor dancing gracefully in the rain.

Hum Tum

This song from the film Hum Tum featuring Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan is sung by Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo. This soulful melody will be a great addition to your monsoon song playlist. Monsoon Is Here! Netizens Rejoice as Monsoon Finally Reaches Kerala, IMD Confirms Southwest Monsoon Sets in Over Kerala.

Pani Da Rang

This song from the movie Vicky Donor sung by Ayushmann Khurrana features the actor himself along with Yami Gautam. This song will make you groove to its rhythm while it's raining.

Barso Re

This song front the film Guru features Aishwarya Rai dancing gracefully in the rain. This soulful melody sung by Shreya Ghoshal will make you want to dance in the rain too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2023 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).