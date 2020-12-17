As anyone who does their own laundry can attest to, having a well functioning washer and dryer is a massive help in your day to day life. With an appliance like your washer or your dryer being used every day or every other day, some wear and tear is inevitable.

So when is it time to get your washer or dryer looked at? How often should you call a professional to get some maintenance done on your washer, dryer, or both? Or when should you get professional washer repair services? Read on to find out!

Warning Signs

Firstly, if your washer or dryer isn't doing exactly what you remember them doing, you should consider calling someone to take a look at it. For instance, if your dryer has begun to leave your clothes damp instead of completely drying them properly, or if your washer has stopped in the middle of a load, there could be something wrong.

Next, pay attention to your water and electric bills. If these numbers have spiked, it could mean that your washer and dryer are sucking up more energy than they would normally need. If you notice a sharp increase in your electric bills, it could be your washer, dryer, or other appliance. Call a professional to take a look if you think this could be the case.

Lastly, if your washer or dryer is having trouble starting up, making strange noises, or not performing its tasks as well as it used to, then it could be time for some maintenance.

It is best not to try to take a look at the inner mechanisms of the appliance yourself, as you could do more harm than good. It is safer to call a professional.

How often should you get maintenance?

There is no particular timetable for how often you need to get these appliances repaired. However, there are ways to lengthen this amount of time to make this a less expensive ordeal, as you don't need to do it as often.

Cleaning your washer and dryer once a month, and doing a deep clean once yearly can help to maintain both appliances. Clean your dryer's lint trap every time you use it as well, as this is not only a fire hazard but can be bad for your dryer as well.

Do a service wash of your washing machine once every couple of months as well. You should be able to get through a number of years with both of these appliances working without maintenance. However, if there's anything wrong with either of them, you should not hesitate to call a professional, as the problem could become worse if ignored.

Conclusion

Pay attention to the way your washer and dryer behave, how much they are costing you, and what kind of warning signs they might be giving off. If you're having any problems with either appliance, be sure to call a professional instead of trying to fix it yourself. They'll have your washer and dryer working like a charm again in no time!