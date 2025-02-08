This guide will show you how to bet on the Super Bowl in New Mexico, made easier with our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles.

New Mexico is yet to allow online sports betting operators, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on Super Bowl 2025 - the offshore sportsbooks listed here have no geolocation restrictions.

Best New Mexico Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2025

Check out our picks for the ten best offshore sportsbooks to use in New Mexico for betting on the Super Bowl 2025:

BetOnline - Super Bowl Deposit Promo: 50% Bonus on deposits up to $250 BetUS - 125% Super Bowl Bonus on Initial Three Deposits Bovada - New players eligible for $750 Super Bowl welcome bonus MyBookie - Enjoy a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 for Super Bowl Everygame - Super Bowl welcome bonus of up to $500 BetWhale - Super Bowl offer: 125% deposit bonus (max value $1,250) BetNow - 200% bonus on Super Bowl deposits 2025 Jazz Sports - 100% bonus up to $1000 for Super Bowl plus risk-free wager SportsBetting.ag - 50% deposit bonus up to $500

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New Mexico

Follow these three steps and start betting on the Super Bowl in New Mexico:

Join Bovada by clicking here

Photo Credits: File Image

2. Receive $750 in free bets for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagle

3. Start placing your Super Bowl bets

Bet On The Super Bowl With New Mexico Betting Apps

The Super Bowl is widely regarded as one of the biggest betting heats on the planet and it has been reported that last year an incredible $23 billion was wagered with nearly 68 million Americans putting some money down.

There are hundreds of different markets to get your teeth into such as individual statistics like passing yards, receiving yards or touchdowns, or if you think you know which team will come out on top you can place a bet on the moneyline.

Popular bets on the NM Betting Apps

Discover the most popular bets available on sports betting apps that don't require ID, from moneylines and spreads to player props and live in-game wagers.

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In New Mexico

A prop bet refers to a type of wager that is not directly linked to the final result of a game. These bets can involve various aspects of the game itself or team/player performance.

Most popular prop bets focus on the achievements of individual players, like touchdown scorers, passing yards, receiving yards and rushing yards.

You can even wager on players to hit specific milestones throughout the game, and straight props are the most frequent choice for seasoned bettors.

For example, if you wanted to back Jalen Hurts to throw for over 214.5 passing yards, you can do so at -110 with the best offshore sportsbooks.

MVP prop bets are going to be very popular this year as Patrick Mahomes looks to win his fourth honor at Super Bowl LIX. If successful, that would likely mean the Chiefs become the first side in history to win three consecutive titles.

You do not have to be a sports aficionado or an experienced bettor to enjoy prop betting. Plenty of enticing prop bets are available on US sports betting apps, surrounding a variety of events, scenarios, and situations across the NFL’s finale.

Prop bets allow the player to back something and still have a foot in the game even if they don’t fancy wagering on the final outcome of the game.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Bets In New Mexico

NFL parlay betting has become a favored pastime for football enthusiasts every Sunday, as punters look to maximize their returns by placing smaller stakes at bigger odds.

This form of betting involves combining multiple individual bets into a single wager, offering the potential for a substantial payout if successful. However, the difficulty lies in the necessity for all selections within the parlay to be correct and one incorrect choice can result in the loss of the entire bet.

While NFL parlay betting odds carry a higher level of risk compared to straight wagers, some may view them as unwise choices.

Nevertheless, there are effective strategies and tips for NFL parlay betting that can enhance the chances of successfully cashing in on these combined wagers.

See below an example of a same game parlay you can place in New Mexico for the Super Bowl 2025:

Eagles moneyline +100

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown scorer -115

Saquon Barkley over 112.5 rushing yards -110

Combined odds: +400 ($10 returns $50)

The allure of huge payouts from small wagers is what drives the popularity of NFL parlays among football punters. However, this elevated risk is precisely what makes these bets a favorite of the sportsbook.

Super Bowl Prop Bets In New Mexico

Aside from the action on the field, there are plenty of novelty markets offered by best offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline which do not concern the football game.

Commercials:

If you’d like to wager on the Super Bowl commercials, you’re spoiled for choice. You can bet on whether any commercial will make a reference to or joke about the current president, Donald Trump.

You can also punt on what Nate Bergatze will order in the first DoorDash advertisement, whether it be fries, chicken, pizza or chips and queso.

Super Bowl MVP speech:

Assumedly, when one of Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley or Travis Kelce wins Super Bowl MVP, you can wager on the contents of their speech.

If you fancy your chances at guessing which term they may mention first, you can choose from a selection of god/religion, team/teammates, city/fans, family, coaches or the team owner.

Proposal:

There are a few high-profile couples at this year’s Super Bowl, and you can even place bets at a crypto casino on whether any player will propose to their partner—especially with rumors swirling that Travis Kelce might pop the question to Taylor Swift if the Chiefs win.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)