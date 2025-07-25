After numerous appearances together and being seen at each other’s dos, American singer Taylor Swift and her footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce have made it Instagram official! In today’s times, if you don’t post pictures or reels with/of your partner, the relationship is not considered official or serious. From their behaviour with and around each other, fans could sense how serious Taylor and Travis were about each other. Taylor was also spotted at several games of the National Football League (NFL) star, and also interacted with his mother. On July 25, 2025, Travis Kelce surprised fans of both Taylor and him by posting at least 13 pictures of his family’s outing during his off-season. Of those pictures, several show Taylor and Travis together as a couple, with some family members also present. Travis wrote alongside the pictures, “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it (100 percent sign)”. Let's take a look at the relationship timeline and age difference between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Romantic Date Night in NYC Ahead of National Football League (NFL) Season (See Post).

Travis Kelce Posts Pictures With Taylor Swift For the First Time - See Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Age Difference

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the most adorable power couples in the world of entertainment and sports. Let’s know about the age difference between the couple. Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989, and Travis Kelce was born on October 5, 1989. So, Taylor Swift’s birthday and Travis Kelce’s birthday are just two months apart, with Travis older than Taylor by two months. Isn’t that cute and age-appropriate? That makes them more compatible and happy with each other, probably. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce All Loved-Up As They Walk Hand-in-Hand on Their Red Carpet Debut at Tight End University Opening Night (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Relationship Timeline

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Meet? Before her now-famous Eras Tour began in March 2023, Taylor Swift was heartbroken after her breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Her pain could be heard in her songs after she ended a six-year relationship with Joe. That’s the time she met Travis Kelce, who made the first move. According to Elle magazine, Travis Kelce revealed on his podcast, titled New Heights, that he had tried to meet Taylor Swift backstage at her Eras Tour concert on July 8, 2023, but could not. The clip of Travis’ confession went viral. The Kansas City Chiefs star later tried to get a date with the "You Belong With Me" singer, and the couple had their first date in New York soon!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Walk Hand-in-Hand - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tight End University - TEU (@te_university)

Now isn’t that a cute way to woo a girl? Since their first meeting, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been going strong. Travis Kelce has shown what a green flag he is, and Taylor Swift looks super happy and secure with him. It looks like the American football player will soon take the next step and propose to his lady love! Well, we do hope so.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2025 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).