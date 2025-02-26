Lionel Messi will once again be one of the main areas of focus as Inter Miami take on Sporting Kansas City in the second leg of this first-round clash of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025. The Herons have a 1-0 lead in the contest with Lionel Messi finding the back of the net in the first leg under chilly conditions. The Argentina national football star continues to star and step up whenever his team needs him and scored a magnificent goal at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas. Inter Miami will look to carry forward their momentum but will Lionel Messi feature in the second leg? Inter Miami vs Sporting KC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?

The Herons enter this clash on the back of a 2-2 draw against New York City FC in their first match of the MLS 2025. Tomas Aviles and Telasco Segovia were on the target as 10-man Inter Miami managed to salvage a draw after the former was sent off in the first half. Although Inter Miami have a 1-0 advantage it is by no means enough and Inter Miami will look to bank on home support and go through.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi has been a key performer for Inter Miami throughout their preseason and will look to make an impact once again. The 37-year-old, in all probability, will feature for Inter Miami in this match and add score once again. Lionel Messi was spotted in training for Inter Miami prior to this clash and unless it is a late development, he will start alongside former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez up front. Messi played for the entirety of Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against New York City FC and fans might feel that he might be involved in this match from the bench. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi in Training for Inter Miami

Our boys 💗😍 pic.twitter.com/KwQNScHcLx — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 25, 2025

Messi played for the entirety of Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against New York City FC and fans might feel that he might be involved in this match from the bench. But given the importance of this contest with a spot in the last 16 at stake, Javier Mascherano might have the talismanic Argentine on the pitch right from the start.

