Most of the time we don't even notice how many home appliances we really have. Look around, do you have a fridge, a microwave, a washing machine, a kettle? These are all home appliances, and there's probably more where that came from. Some of these appliances we hold dear to heart, and this might be for sentimental reasons, or because some home appliances can be extremely pricey, but worth it.

It is important to get the most out of these appliances, especially if the price was a bit higher. While it is always worthy to seek professional help from an appliance repair technician, the best way to do this is to extend the life cycle of your home appliances. Keep reading to find out some useful advice on how to get the most out of your home appliance but extending its lifecycle.

Remove Dirt

It's very important to frequently wipe, clean, and remove dirt and residue from your appliances so that they can function better and most importantly longer.

For example, when refrigerator coils (usually on the back of the fridge or across the bottom) are dirty or dusty they can restrict the flow of air and this can lead to overheating and for your fridge to potentially break down.

Similarly, if your dishwasher gasket (a seal around the door so that water doesn't leak through) is filled with dirt or other buildups it can cause your dishwasher to leak.

To prevent any of these appliances from breaking down, it is important to clean the dirt in the kind of places where you don't normally clean it, as the buildup of it might lead to complications or the breaking down of the appliance.

Don't Overload Your Appliance

Many of us don't think about this, but the #1 tip to extend the lifecycle of your washing machine is to not overload it. Your clothes should be moving freely with enough space during a wash cycle. If the washing machine is packed with clothes it will need to put more force on the motor, transmission belt, and it will overall use more energy.

The same counts for your dyer, if you have one. Do not overload it as this will put a lot of pressure on the internal parts of the machine, eventually causing it to have a shorter lifespan.

React To Noises and Leaks

Even though our home appliances are able to take a kick or two, it is not a good idea to completely ignore signs. If you hear a weird, unexplainable noise coming from your appliance, or if you notice a leak, it is best to act immediately.

Most of the time it's something that you can fix yourself, or somebody in your close circle will have knowledge of it. The point is to not act like it's not happening, as it can lead to expensive repairs or a complete failure of the machine overall.

Conclusion

To summarise, the most important things are to keep your appliances clean (even in invisible corners), to not put too much pressure on them by overloading them, and to not ignore any noises or leaks coming from them.