The prices of tomatoes continue to soar through the months, and consumers are waiting for the prices to improve to repurchase the staple vegetable like they used to. Tomatoes are a fundamental ingredient that goes in most Indian food, and with the costs skyrocketing every few days, some must be wondering if they can grow tomatoes at home. You can cultivate tomatoes at home if you maintain the plant well and take good care over time. Tomato Price Hike: NCCF, NAFED Directed to Sell Tomatoes for Rs 70 Per KG From July 20.

How to Grow Tomatoes at Home?

It would be best to start choosing a suitable variety of seeds to sow in your garden. Tomato seeds are available from organic sellers online.

Plant the seeds in small pots about 3 inches deep in moderately fertile soil.

Maintain the soil pH from 6 to 6.8, and don’t use very heavy clay soil.

Place the pots in a warm and dark place, and the ideal temperature range between 21–27 degrees Celcius.

The seeds should germinate in 10-12 days. Don’t water too much until germination. Use a spray bottle to mist the soil.

After the seedlings grow about three times larger than the pot, transplant them to a bigger pot. Use good soil and compost to promote healthier plant growth. Tomatoes at Rs 70 per Kg: Paytm Partners With ONDC To Sell Tomatoes at a Lower Rate in Delhi NCR Amid the Tomato Price Hike in India.

To transplant, gently loosen the root area of the smaller plant and lift them with some soil at the roots. Do not harshly pull out the stems.

Once you report it, keep watering once every two days and moisten the top layer of the soil.

Once the vine starts growing, the fruit will take another 2-2.5 months to appear. You can harvest the unripe ones if you want, but let them turn at least partially red.

Tomatoes are a summer vegetable usually planted in Indian weather conditions during April and May. So rainy season may not be the ideal time to grow this plant at home. But if you do, ensure about the weather, soil and temperature to produce a good harvest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).