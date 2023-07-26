On Tuesday, Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd (PEPL) announced a partnership with ONDC and NCCF to sell tomatoes in Delhi-NCR for Rs 70 per kg. Co-ops National Cooperative Consumers Federation and NAFED are currently selling tomatoes to retail customers at Rs 70 per kg through mobile vans in Delhi-NCR and a few particular cities on behalf of the central government. Users can only purchase two kilogrammes of tomatoes at a cost of Rs 140 per week through ONDC on the Paytm app. 'If You Stop Eating Tomatoes, Prices Will Come Down': Uttar Pradesh Minister Pratibha Shukla’s Statement on Tomato Price Rise Sparks Controversy.

See Tweet Here:

Due to supply disruptions caused by heavy rainfall, tomato prices in the Indian market have experienced a significant surge. The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (@Nccf_India), in collaboration with Buyer Network Participants such as @Paytm,… pic.twitter.com/4gdFUlV1Tq — ONDC India (@ONDC_Official) July 25, 2023

