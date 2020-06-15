Coronavirus in India: Live Map

How to Make Inexpensive BB/CC Cream at Home? Easy DIY Makeup Hack Goes Viral on TikTok (Watch Video)

Lifestyle Shaloo Tiwari| Jun 15, 2020 03:11 PM IST
How to Make Inexpensive BB/CC Cream at Home? Easy DIY Makeup Hack Goes Viral on TikTok (Watch Video)
How to make inexpensive DIY BB/CC cream easily at home? (Photo Credits: TikTok)

While full coverage foundations are great, you really cannot use them all the time. Often you need a subtle glow that gives the perfect dewy, hydrated look. While you can wear heavy foundation whenever you want, it is best suited for settings like weddings and photoshoots but not that much of a brunch look, for instance. But there is an easy way you can make DIY tinted moisturiser at that are provide you with a subtle glow as well as the colour correction. If you do not want to buy those expensive BB or CC creams, you can make one easily. Woman Chops off Chunk of Her Hair To Make A DIY Makeup Brush! Watch Bizarre Video. 

This DIY BB/CC cream hack is going viral on TikTok and it involves the best of both worlds, foundation as well as moisturisers. It includes mixing the full coverage foundation that you use with your daily moisturiser. An amazing fusion of these two products will create a softer version of your foundation, very similar to the BB/CC creams available in the market.  Go for a foundation of a darker shade that you use for contouring because when mixed with moisturisers it will provide you with a lighter shade.

Check Out The Viral TikTok Video:

@jayiziahbeauty##diy BB Cream/Tinted Moisturizer ##tiktokpartner ##beautyhacks ##foundation @tiktok♬ original sound - jayiziahbeauty

Apart from giving your face a nice coverage that will hide your pores, the moisturiser in the mix will hydrate you face while giving you a dewy look that is highly loved these days. Who doesn't want it all -the sheer glow, dewy effect as well as hydration? Moreover, you will share some real bucks by not spending over expensive BB/CC creams available in the market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

