Independence day 2020 is just around the corner and while this year we will be celebrating the 74th anniversary of the country’s independence, we will have to limit our celebrations to our homes. If you are looking at celebrating the day and at home with your kids, you might want to have a fun slime making and playing session. And if you are wondering how to make slime? We are here with a tricolour slime recipe for you. A few years ago easy slime recipe videos had taken youtube by storm and ever since, this easy activity became the favourite of kids.

Well, allow us to help you with easy slime ingredients and whole recipe to make this ASMR satisfying slime at home. But before that, you might want to check out some of the Independence Day 2020 HD images, wishes and messages, patriotic quotes, GIFs, Tiranga photos, WhatsApp stickers dedicated to I-Day 2020 celebrations. Check out I-Day 2020 images, 15th August wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Happy Independence Day greetings and patriotic quotes. From Making Tricolour-Inspired Food to Singing Patriotic Hindi Songs, Here’s How You Can Celebrate Socially Distant 74th I-Day on 15th of August.

Ingredients:

3 100ml PVA white glue tube (children’s craft glue )

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

Safe food colouring (green, white and saffron)

1 tsp contact lens cleaning solution

Glitter (optional)

Method

Take glue into a 3 different mixing bowl, add the bicarbonate of soda and mix well. Make sure to go slow but consistent.

Add a drop or two of green, white and saffron food colouring in each of the bowls. Remember the more you add, the brighter the colour gets. Keep mixing.

Add the contact lens solution to each of the bowls and mix. You will see that the slime will begin to form leaving the bowls clean.

Once it is done, take it out and knead it with your hands, leave for 30 seconds to have a smooth consistency. You can add glitter at this point.

How to Make Tricolour Slime at Home(Watch Video):

Well, with this we wish you a very happy Independence day and if you want to make your loved ones happy with wishes and messages to celebrate the day here are some Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, HD Images, Messages, Instagram Stories and SMS to send on the national festival. Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Tiranga HD Photos, GIFs, Patriotic Quotes and Facebook Greetings to Send on 15th of August. Please remember to not go out today, especially to crowded places to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus infection. Opt for virtual Independence day celebration options.

