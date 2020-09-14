Headphones are among the most popular audio devices due to their portable and stylish design. The two types of headphones are wired and wireless headphones. Wired headphones are connected to various devices using a cable. On the other hand, wireless headphones do not have wires which means that they are more convenient to use. Unlike the wired headphones, wireless models use batteries which means that you need to recharge them for them to work In this article, we shall take you through some of the key things you should consider when searching for the best wireless headphones.
- Sound quality - Before you invest your money on wireless headphones, you need to be very sure of the sound quality they provide. If the sound quality is poor, you won’t enjoy your music. Again, you should check the type of Bluetooth technology used because newer Bluetooth versions provide better sound transmission which results to better sound quality.
- Battery life - Wireless headphones use batteries to operate. Therefore, you need to check the quality of the batteries to ensure that you can use them for many hours after recharging. Batteries that provide a range of above 20 hours are the best.
- Comfort - This one is another important aspect you should think of when buying wireless headphones. The best wireless headphones should be lightweight, and they should also have a soft padding on the ear pads and the headband.
- Noise cancelation - This is the ability of the headphones to prevent external noise from interfering with what you are listening. Over-ear headphones provide the best noise canceling capabilities due to their large earcups.
- Size - The best pair of wireless headphones and earbuds should fit you perfectly. They should not be too big or too small on your ears because this might cause them to fall off.
- Price - Wireless headphones are available in different prices depending on the quality. If you are searching for the best wireless headphones, you should be ready to invest more. You will find that the expensive models have a better sound quality and they also have a better construction than the cheap ones. As a result, they are more durable and reliable.
- Design - Wireless headphones come with various designs which means that some are more stylish than others. Therefore, you need to ensure that you are comfortable with the design. Some models are available in different colors which is another thing you should check before buying.
- Compatibility - Most people ignore to check the compatibility of wireless headphones with various devices. Before buying, ensure that they will work with different devices such as phones, laptops, iPADs, iPODs, computers, MP3 layers among others.
- Brand - This is another important thing you should not ignore. You need to ensure that the headphones come from a well-known company which has been on the market for many years. This will boost your chances of getting quality headphones that will give you the best value for your money.
- Microphone - Some models comes with a microphone which allows you to make or receive call easily when you are using the headphones. Before buying such headphones, you need to check the quality of the microphone to ensure that it provides clear sound quality. Modern headphones use noise-canceling headphones to enhance the sound quality when making or receiving calls.
- Headphones vs Earbuds - You can choose between wireless headphones or earbuds. In terms of quality, headphones are the best and they also have a better sound quality. They are stylish and some of them come with extra features like a microphone. On the other hand, earbuds have a compact design and are the best for those searching for portable options for different activities. Due to their simple design, earbuds are cheaper than headphones. Earphones and headphones can be further classified into 3 categories which are;
- Over ear headphones - In terms of design and build quality, these ones are the best. They have large Earcups and a tick headband which enables them to stand out from the rest. Their ear cups are large enough to cover your ears completely. This means that they are very comfortable but a bit heavy.
- On-ear headphones - These ones are smaller than the over-ear headphones which means that they have small ear cups. As a result, they are more port able then the over-ear wireless headphones. However, they exert some pressure on the ears which means that they are not comfortable when you are wearing them for many hours.
- Wireless In-Ear Headphones - These are the best for those who love doing exercises as they listen to music. The good thing about them is that they are portable and lightweight. They can be further classified into three categories which are ;
- Earbuds/ True wireless earbuds - These ones are very small and they normally feature earbuds tips which are positioned at the edge of the ear canal. If you are searching for an ultra portable model, these ones are the best.
- Neckband/behind, neck earphones - These ones comes with a band which rests around the neck. They can be wireless or wired and use to their small design, you can use them throughout the day without any discomfort.
- Ear clip - Ear clips are suitable for running or workouts because they don’t fall off easily. Again, they have a soft lining which makes them comfortable.
- Waterproof - Most people prefer to use wireless headphones when doing different physical activities like jogging, running and exercising. These activities will cause you to sweat which means that you need to look for sweat proof and waterproof headphones.
Conclusion
In terms of performance and convenience, wireless headphones are the best. This is because unlike the wired headphones, these ones don’t have wire, but they use batteries instead. As a result, they are highly portable and easier to use as compared to the wired headphones. If you have been searching for the best wireless headphones, this guide is all you need to make the best decision. Make sure you have checked all the features we have mentioned in this article to make your work easier when buying.