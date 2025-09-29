London, September 29: CMF has launched its first-ever on-ear headphone in the global market today, offering high-quality audio output and a comfortable design. The CMF Headphone Pro comes with several unique features and specifications in an affordable price range across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Headphone Pro by CMF is available in three colors.

CMF Headphone Pro is offered in three colors – Light Green, Dark Grey, and Light Grey. It comes with physical buttons including Power/BT, Slider, Roller, and a customizable button. It has Hybrid Adaptive ANC capable of blocking most noise, a durable design, and interchangeable cushions. CMF Headphone Pro Launched Globally With 100 Hours of Playback; Check Price in Different Regions, Specifications and Features.

CMF Headphone Pro Price in Global Market

The CMF Headphone Pro is priced at GBP 79 (around INR 9,500) in the UK and USD 99 (around INR 8,700) in the United States. In Europe, it costs EUR 99 (around INR 10,300). The official sale of the Headphone Pro will begin on October 7, 2025, according to CMF. It will be available on the official Nothing website and through select partners. The CMF Headphone Pro India launch has yet to be confirmed.

CMF Headphone Pro Price Specifications and Features

The new CMF Headphone Pro brings several unique features to the table. First, it comes with SBC, AAC, and LDAC codec support and also has Hi-Res Audio certification. The device has a 720mAh battery that allows up to 100 hours of playback on a single charge. It has 40mm drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms, allowing users to experience high-quality music with better clarity and reduced noise. What Is YouTube AI Music Hosts? Know All About New Experimental Feature Launched via YouTube Labs for Limited Users in US on YT Music App.

The CMF Headphone Pro, weighing 283 grams, comes with Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C connectivity for device connection and fast charging. The Hybrid ANC allows up to 40 dB noise cancellation, and the device has five microphones in total, three of which provide high-quality call performance. It supports Google Fast Pair, has low latency, shows LED charging status, and has an IPX2 water and dust resistance rating.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2025 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).