Unarguably, the biggest news coming out of the nutrition world this quarter is the highly anticipated launch of Ignite International's new ZRO energy-drink performance.

Stocked in all of Vitamin Shoppe's 780 physical stores and available direct to consumers online at vitaminshoppe.com, Ignite's ZRO is set to compete with the biggest names in the energy drink market.

Let's Take A Look At What Makes Ignite’s ZRO So Unique

Designed for consumers who want to live life to the fullest, without sacrificing quality or performance, Ignite ZRO products were engineered to deliver the upmost in performance, taste, sustained energy, and mental clarity.

Driving these benefits are the ZRO’s active nootropic ingredients, that are proven to provide long lasting improvement in mood, clarity, and cognitive performance.

Ignite’s ZRO is available in four signature flavors, such as TartBreaker, BlueRasp Bilz, Purely Passion and Peach Crisp, to cater to every taste.

Furthermore, the ZRO line is consistent with Ignite International’s holistic and unifying mission of providing next generation, best in class products at affordable, accessible prices.

With market leading products stretching from Cannabis to CBD to fitness apparel, the ZRO performance drink adds one more lifestyle vertical in which Ignite has aced its mission, extended the arc of its paradigm shift, and is primed to capture record market share.

To that end, it is no surprise that each of Ignite’s new product lines have been backed by a huge and loyal following, including many major celebrities and influencers around the globe, all of whom know to expect only the best form Ignite International. We can expect none less from Ignite’s newest offering in the ZRO, piggybacking not only off Ignite’s track record but also the weight of the Vitamin Shoppe brand.

For more information on both the ZRO as well as Ignite’s forthcoming product launches, please visit www.ignite.co