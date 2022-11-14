International Men’s Day is an annual celebration of the achievements of men worldwide. It is observed on November 19. The idea of observing an International Men’s Day came on February 8, 1991, and it was celebrated one year later on February 7, 1992. It’s a day to appreciate men and boys for all their contributions towards the nation, society, marriage, etc. As you celebrate International Men’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of gift ideas that you can give to your father on this day to appreciate him for everything and make him feel special. When Is International Men's Day 2022? Know the Date, History, Objectives And Significance Of Celebrating The Global Occasion.

Yoga Personal Trainer

One of the best gifts for your parents is good health. Hire a knowledgeable yoga trainer that would take care of their health by giving them an hour of peaceful and mindful time.

Beer Mug

For all the beer-lover dads, this could be an impressive gift for International Men’s Day. You can buy ones with some funny quotes written over them to make the day memorable.

Comfortable Footwear

At a certain age, when the joints go weak, people need some comfortable footwear to keep them active. Gift your dad a cushioned footwear of his choice for International Men’s Day 2022.

Multi-Charging Station

If your dad is retired, then all he needs for the day is his phone, iPad and headphones. Take care of their proper charging by gifting them a multi-charging station to make it easier for them to charge all of it in just one place.

Heated Razor

A waterproof razor has two set temperatures that will comfort your dad while shaving.

Though there are hundreds of gift ideas for your father, it's best if you decide on the one that suits his needs and comforts the most. Wishing everyone a Happy International Men’s Day 2022!

