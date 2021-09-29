Jaideep Chopra is a Bollywood filmmaker known for making versatile and engaging films. But, that is just a one-liner because the actual vision of a filmmaker can seldom be described in words.

Films are not just a set of random moving pictures. It requires a vision and tonnes of dedication to make a film that the audience will celebrate forever. Jaideep says it can’t be learned or acquired. The only thing that is needed is the realisation of passion for holding a camera, directing a scene and putting life into it.

Jaideep Chopra was raised in a family where film enthusiasts were in no minority. But, films were a passive passion for everyone. They loved to watch it but making films was something beyond their planning and capacity. That is when the child Jaideep realised his passion and converted it into reality when he grew up.

It is not that he was solely into films from the very begginning. Being a responsible man, he took care of his family financially by getting himself into the corporate world. He was the vice-president of a mobile phone company. And that was the second highest-selling mobile phone brand in the late 2000s in India.

But leaving aside his personal brilliance, the filmmaker side of him is far more colourful, intense and interesting. He has directed a total of 5 films and is all set with his next project called Sangeen. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Elnaaz Norouzi will be seen together in the film. Sangeen is already highly awaited among the audience particularly because of its popular song Mera Yaar Hans Raha Hai.

Talking about his previous projects, he debuted in 2013 with the film Maazii that won him the best independent movie award by IBN7 and huge critical acclaim. His movies have been viewed more than 10 million times and that too with brilliant reviews.

Jaideep always tries to bring a change in the society that is important to bring. There are many taboo subjects that remain untouched by most commercial directors but Jaideep doesn’t hesitate to make films on such taboo. He made a film called Mangalsutra that revolves around such a sensitive topic in society.

But, currently, all eyes are set on his next project SANGEEN that is almost certain to hit the theatres with a bang