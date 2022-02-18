India is a diverse country in all respects and it is rightly said for this great country holding Golden history,” Unity in Diversity”, Secularism is also one of the fundamentals of our democracy, Sikhism has always come forward to help the needy making true the golden verses of Gurbani. As we all know sikhs are settled in different countries but they are spreading the message of Gurus who laid down their heads to save the community from brutal rulers.

Japneet Singh is a true sikh and social worker, designated as Trustee of the Khalsa Aid. Japneet singh worked day and night providing support to the needy not only in India but across the border , with his earnest efforts Khalsa Aid is one of the leading non-profit volunteer Japneet and his organization. Under the flagship of the Khalsa Aid, Japneet Singh with his team made no stone unturned to help the Afghans studying in Punjab during the Afghanistan crises.

The organisation rescued the Afghanistani residents who fled from their country and provided them shelter along with food packets and medical kits. There were Afganistanees who left their country and reached India and were provided all basic amenities by gurudwaras. The Trustee of the association Japneet Singh was taking care of Afghan nationals who had to leave their country under compulsion but got shelter.

Mr. Ravinder Singh is a resident of UK, he founded an organization Khalsa Aid in 1999 for the help of the victims of all sort of disasters irrespective of caste, creed or gender without any discrimination overlooking the geographical boundaries. Khalsa Aid rendered help to the victims across the world and was nominated for the Noble Prize in the year 2021. Khalsa Aid extended its services in India reaching out to different states and was registered in 1999 , Amar Preet Singh is the Director of India and the Asia Pacific since 2014.

The self-less service has endless feathers in the cap, Khalsa Aid India was the first organization to reach Kochi in 2018 when it was worst hit by the floods and life got disrupted due to heavy continuous rains. Japneet Singh with his team served food prepared in Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara to 2000 people and made arrangements to provide food and shelter to the people who were stuck in rains with their families including children, old people and even pregnant women. Khalsa Aid with its team was a messenger of God for the victims of flood hit providing freshly prepared healthy food to the victims irrespective of their religion.

The Assam floods relief camp by the trustee Japneet Singh has another glorious tale to narrate when Japjeet Singh reached Karimganj district providing them all the services like food, medical aid and shelter to all age groups and rehabilitating when their houses and cattle were washed away. He has set up a help line number to be accessible to individuals and volunteer organization to contact in any calamity in any part of the world though it be Afghanistan, Punjab, Assam or Kerela taking the act of humanity to a higher platform, giving a mission to the youngsters and acting on each and every word of Guru Granth Sahib in the true sense.