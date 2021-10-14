The rising musician has been taking the music industry by storm.

The kind of success certain professionals have earned in a very short span of time in their careers is proof of their resilience, passion and perseverance. Among them, the younger brigade has been doing astoundingly well in their respective industries and have been waving the success flag high in the air. Their ideas, visions, techniques and their abilities to make the most of the opportunities, all these things have helped them become a success story, even in competitive industries like the music and the entertainment world. The music industry is known as a fiercely competitive industry, which consistently gives birth to great talents from across the world. However, a few rare gems go ahead in attaining massive success and momentum, inspiring other young minds in ways more than one. Doing exactly that in the world of music is a young musical star named Josh Clarke.

Josh Clarke is a Toronto, Canada-based musical artist who grew up in the music scene, and since a young age, believed that music was embedded in him. He also used to be great at sports, but a certain injury took him deeper into the world of his passion - music. Seeing an artist become a superstar and getting inspired from that artist's growth and success, Josh Clarke knew he had to take bigger leaps in life to create a career of his choice.

Speaking about his journey, the young musician says that he grew up in an authentic musical family and learned to play music as a kid. He taught himself to play the piano and also sing and since then has only moved up on his journey, becoming the rising musical artist he is today. He is also named one of Canada's next biggest artists from popular blog "Thisis50" and has even opened for numerous superstars like Lil Durk, social media icons The Clermont Twins and international artists such as Runtown and Ycee.

Josh Clarke believes that his music style and the energy he puts in, in each of his tracks and music videos, honesty in his craft and resilience have helped him set apart from the rest. He is definitely making audiences groove to his tracks and proving his mettle in the industry, seen as a potential star of the Canadian music scene in the coming years.

Josh Clarke also aims to expand his team and work with leading brands and businesses, becoming a dominant brand that everyone would like to get associated with.