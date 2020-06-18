Kapilakshi Malhotra: The Diva Who Is Climbing the Ladder of Name, Fame and Success as an Actress

The young talent suggests a number of tips that can improve upon stage performance for an actor.

An actor can capture the hearts of his/her audiences when they know the tricks to hit the right chords of their soul. When this happens, the audiences start to identify with the character and develop a sense of trust and love for the actor performing that role. For actors, it is essential to make their audience feel for the character and make them dive deep with them into the entire act; such should be the conviction of an artist. One such unbeatable talent is Kapilakshi Malhotra, who with her debut film itself, made people fall in love with her.

Malhotra comes from Jaipur, Rajasthan and was born on 15th of October, 1996. After she graduated, she jumped into the modeling field and walked the ramp for many well-known designers. She even did a lot of catalogue work, which improved her more as a model.

Simultaneously she started learning the fundamentals of acting through theatre. And, when she auditioned for a Telugu film called "Prema Pipasi", her pure talent made her bag the role of the female lead in the film. With the release of the film this year, the Tollywood industry embraced her skills and talents as an artist and welcomed her warmly.

There are a few tips that Malhotra suggests actors which can help them improve their stage performances.

• Practice, practice, practice:* The more you rehearse, the better you can give shape to a character with your uniqueness as an artist. A well-rehearsed performance really stands apart and helps prove your mettle to your live audience, points out Malhotra.

• Be the character:* Once you get on stage for a performance, as an actor, one must forget who they really are and just be that character. Malhotra says that to throw out the deepest emotions of the character, out in front of a live audience, one must know how to get in the skin of it first.

• Know the audience:* Actors must be well aware of the kind of audience they could be performing in front of, as this helps them mould their performances accordingly and reach them more with their act, explains Malhotra.

• Be in sync with your co-actors:* When you stage an act, it is always about team effort. For the success of a play, actors must be in sync with others on stage. This improves upon their co-ordination and makes the play a well-defined one, says Malhotra.

After gaining many appreciations from her fans and audiences, Malhotra is now aiming to make it big in Bollywood as well. She doesn't seem to stop anytime soon and her goals right now is to work upon herself much more to become a hit even in the Hindi film industry.