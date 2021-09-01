Kegel exercises aka pelvic floor exercises are known to have positive effects in multiple ways. The pelvic floor muscles includes bladder, uterus, vagina and rectum. This form of workout plays an important role to improve sex life. Kegel exercises are extremely beneficial for both men and women. These exercises can be performed very easily anywhere, anytime. Let's dicuss the Kegel exercise benefits, steps and correct ways to perform the pelvic floor workout. Kegels for Men: How to Perform Kegel Exercise to Beat Erectile Dysfunction and Strengthen Pelvic Floor Muscles.

What is Kegel Exercise?

The pelvic muscles help control the uterus, bladder as well as the small intestine and the rectum. Pelvic muscles can be strengthened by doing Kegel exercises. Along with improved sex life, these exercises helps urinary and uterine problems. While performing Kegel exercises, the pelvic floor muscles are contracted for some time, then released subsequently. To perform Kegel exercises, one must first understand the right way to do it. This can be done in any corner of the house while sitting in a chair or lying in a bed, or even standing.

Steps to Perform Kegel exercises:

First of all, bend your knees and sit down.

Now concentrate and tighten the pelvic muscles first and contract them.

In the beginning, contract them for five seconds and then rest for the same amount of time.

Later you can extend this time.

Repeat this exercise ten to twenty times.

If you are doing this exercise while lying down then do it as you bend your knees.

If you are doing it standing, then spread your legs and perform the contractions.

How to Perform Kegel exercises:

Kegel Exercises for Women

Many women face the problem of urine leak while coughing, sneezing or laughing loudly, which may occur due to loose pelvic muscles. This problem is called Incontinence and can be tame by performing Kegel exercises.

Kegel Exercises and Sex

Kegel exercises are known to improve sex life and is beneficial for men in many ways. Like women, this exercise strengthens the pelvic floor in men as well. The circulation of blood in the penis increases, which in turn increases their libido. Through this exercise, sexual ability in men increases, as well as urinary controls also improve.

