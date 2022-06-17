"Happy Father's Day in advance!" Don't you want to wish your dad like this and bring a broad smile to his face? And add to this a memorable gift along with your sweet greetings, wouldn't it be great? But are you unable to think of a cool gift to give to your father? Don't worry as we've got you some unique last-minute gift ideas to make your dad's special day more special. As you celebrate Father's Day 2022 on June 19, Sunday, get into the groove and see what you can give him on this important day. From customised coffee mugs to memberships of his favourite OTT platforms, get him an exciting gift before it gets too late!

1. Hoodies or a Shirt or an Athleisure Clothing

Let's start with our safest bet when it comes to gifting to dads. A couple of formal shirts and trousers so he can walk into the office in his own designated style! But what about his style outside the work? Gift your dad hoodies for his casual days, or just bring him an athleisure clothing item to add some balance or even charm to his never-ageing attitude.

Hoodies (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Coffee Lover? He Is, Isn’t He?

Do you know what keeps your dad fresh every morning? It's the coffee that keeps him going! Then, without any further ado, get him a customised coffee mug and be his long-time friend, just like his coffee! Father’s Day 2022 Gift Ideas: From Foot Massager to Cocktail Cook Book, 5 Gifts for Your Dad

Coffee Mugs (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Chocolates and Sweets for His Sweet Tooth

Health is essential and so is getting him the only thing he loves to savour is beautiful. Let him cheat a bit on this lovely day by bringing some chocolate hampers or even a sweet box to add extra sweetness to his charm. (Pro Tip: sugar-free chocolates or even sweets would work if you're too conscious about his health)

Chocolates (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Watches to Save His Time!

You can proudly say that you belong to a brown family if your father has scolded you for not being the punctual child he used to be (once!) Hurt yourself a little and give him what he likes the most! This "time" it's about "his" time and not "yours".

Watches (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. OTT Subscriptions for the Movie Lovers

Does your father love watching movies and web shows? Then, what else can be the best present for Father's Day 2022! Get him the monthly or yearly subscriptions of his most-preferred OTT platform to avoid any glitches in his leisure time.

OTT Platforms Representative Image (Photo credits: Pixabay)

6. Build Memories With a Family Photo Frame

Memories Bring Back Memories! Tell him you love him by giving him a lovely family photo frame. Don't forget to check if he's smiling in that photo!

Photo Frame (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Once you can pick a perfect gift for your dad, you're all set to add colours to this Father's Day! Ultimately, all that matters is that you celebrate the day with your father in the most delightful manner! Now you can definitely wish him “Happy Father's Day 2022!”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).