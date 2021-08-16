Do you remember your best friend from high school? How about from college? Perhaps, if you’re like entrepreneurial co-founders Liz Libre and Lizzy Ott, you’re an outlier in that not only do you remember your best friend from high school and college, but you both made attended the same college, lived in the same city after college, and even both went on to build careers as like-minded creatives — albeit in different fields.

Indeed, Liz and Lizzy are a unique case; after meeting in high school and attending the same college in Maine before moving to New York City, Liz began her career as an illustrator by creating her own paper line, Linda & Harriet. Similarly, Lizzy went on to attend the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) to receive her Master’s in Interior Architecture.

After reconnecting with one another years later, now as mothers with a total of five children between the two of them, Liz and Lizzy both found themselves searching for something that didn’t yet exist in mainstream commercial or consumer markets: nursery essentials like crib sheets, bedding, clothes, and accessories for their children that were childlike without being presented as overtly childish.

Together, Liz and Lizzy as an illustrator and interior architect respectively set out to create their own crib sheets with a unique twist: they wanted the patterns to be versatile and playful enough to be included in their home for their children, but likewise wanted the cotton material of the sheets to be as organic and ethically-sourced as possible. Using the world’s natural beauty as inspiration, the two quickly began crafting fully organic cotton crib sheets sourced from farmers who used no pesticides or harmful chemicals in their cotton production.

Soon, the two women expanded their products to encompass not only crib sheets, but other nursery essentials such as blankets, kids pajamas and other clothes, burp cloths, swaddles, stationary, pillows, and even wallpaper designs. Upon receiving initial positive feedback from a number of customers, Liz and Lizzy then began experimenting with new designs for their line of essential nursery products to include patterns like “stingrays, snakes, and parsnips,” that are interesting for parents as well as engaging and playful enough for their young children.

The success of their uniquely designed products ultimately led Liz and Lizzy to become co-founders of their very own company, Lewis, to provide more mothers like themselves with organic nursery essentials that both parents and children love.

In creating ethically sourced products that contain 100% organic cotton whenever (and wherever) possible, co-founders Liz and Lizzy have created a brand that isn’t afraid to break out of the comfort zone of conventional nursery designs. In fact, their designs are so unique and their products are so comfortable that they have even caught the attention of many celebrities who are mothers themselves, including the likes of famed tennis player Serena Williams and comedy star Amy Schumer.

However, it may be Liz and Lizzy’s commitment to environmentally friendly products that truly sets their brand apart from its competitors.

“The lack of pesticides helps maintain a healthier soil content by using natural fertilizers,” co-founders Liz and Lizzy mention on the FAQ page of Lewis’s website. “The natural fertilizer helps build and preserve soil fertility instead of adding toxic elements. Cotton is also much more breathable than synthetic counterparts. It naturally wicks away moisture keeping your little one dry and cool as they sleep.”

For parents with little (or no) experience with interior design, the two co-founders have even created a styling guide from some of their own personal favorite “Nursery Looks” using the unique patterns they have crafted. This way, new parents can get a clearer picture of exactly how they want to design their child’s nursery and which essentials they want to stock it with.