Gifts have been around since the beginning of humanity, and photos now have been around for over a century, but the combination of the two, in a unique way, is “the future of gifting”.

There is no better feeling than unselfishly giving someone something they love. It makes them feel loved and also makes me feel great because I made someone else's day better. But finding that gift the person loves has become increasingly difficult, says Co-Founder of gift giving brand Loversentiment, Matt Epstein. “Gifts have become too much about the monetary value of the gift, and not enough about how thoughtful the gift was” says Epstein, “at Loversentiment we strive to change that, by giving the gift of memories”. But what exactly does the gift of memories mean? “Our Products require you to add your own photos, creating special moments between you and your loved one as you relive your memories together.”

What Exactly is Loversentiment?

Loversentiment is a personalized gifting brand, with two main products, the photo popper and Lovebox. The products are very different, but at the same time compliment each other. The lovebox is a hexagon box that has 3 layers of photos and a gift box in the middle. The Photo popper on the other hand is an evolution of a card, and has two boxes that pop out in your face when pulled. Both gifts have a surprise element, which Epstein says has been one of the keys. “The formula for gifts that people love has been combining the element of surprise and photos.” Both of loversentiment’s two main products do just that, they don’t seem like they have photos inside of them but they do, creating a layer of shock when opened.

Loversentiment’s Beginnings and where it is now

Loversentiment was started in 2019 by George Lebberes and Matthew Epstein who were just 17 years old. “When we started the business we weren’t sure how it would do, but we gave it everything we had” said Lebberes, “well the hard work paid off.” Both Lebberes and Epstein told me that they have decided to take time away from college to run loversentiment. Epstein added that “A lot of people told us we were wasting our time, and that we should focus on our school work not this business.” It seems like lebberes and Epstein made the right decision as today Loversentiment has serviced over 25,000 customers in 50 different countries. But they claim this is just the beginning as they have plans for more unique products and aim to significantly increase their marketing efforts. “Every day we receive the most sentimental videos from our customers” says Lebeberes “we have doubled down on improving our business because it goes hand in hand with improving the special moments our customers share.”

If you ask me, Loversentiment has a bright future ahead of them. I love their products and think they are the perfect gift to send to that special someone. The element of surprise mixed with photos creates a sentimental gift, and you can see that on their social media. As the world becomes more and more digital it is increasingly important to show your love in the form of tangible sentimental gifts.