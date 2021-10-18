Meet Kyle Flood, a rising and talented entertainer/comedian. He always had a knack for making people laugh. Thus, he used his talent and transformed it into a full-time job. Kyle creates unique content and loves to entertain people through his art. One can watch his content on various social media platforms, such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok by the name of the killakay.

About Kyle Flood

Kyle was born and raised in Virginia, USA. He is 23 years old and graduated from high school. Later, he completed one year of college. At present, Kyle is a comedian and a social media content creator.

Kyle’s Life Before Starting Content Creation

Flood states that he grew up in the small town of Martinsville. He grew up as a single child of his parents. However, Kyle had many loving people around him, like his cousins, friends, and family. ‘I could always make people laugh naturally without even really trying and felt that this could, later on, be a possible career path.’ says Kyle.

Flood Elucidating the Reason Behind Choosing Comedy as a Career Option

Kyle says that he chose this career path because it worked for him. Flood states that when he started to create content, he was not necessarily finding a stable career. Instead, he was only having fun while doing comedy. ‘I have been making content since 2018, but I feel as though I am just getting started.’ adds Kyle.

Success Enlisted by Kyle Flood.

Kyle states that he has worked hard to create a significant presence on various social media platforms. He has 2.2 million followers on TikTok and over 350k subscribers on YouTube. Moreover, Flood is achieving considerable success on Instagram as his follower count reaches over 200k.