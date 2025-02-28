February 28, 2025, Special Days: February 28, 2025, is observed with a mix of cultural, scientific, and awareness-related events. Rare Disease Day raises awareness for rare medical conditions and the challenges faced by those affected. In India, National Science Day celebrates scientific achievements, marking the discovery of the Raman Effect. International Stand Up to Bullying Day promotes anti-bullying initiatives, while International Repetitive Strain Injury Awareness Day highlights the impact of repetitive motion injuries. Food lovers can enjoy National Pancake Day in the US and National Chocolate Soufflé Day. Other notable observances include National Public Sleeping Day, National Essay Day, Global Scouse Day, Floral Design Day, and the lively carnival of Fasching. Additionally, Andalusia Day is celebrated in Spain, while 228 Memorial Day or Peace Memorial Day is observed in Taiwan to remember historical events. There are several famous February 28 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 28, 2025 (Friday)

Rare Disease Day (Last Day of February) National Science Day in India National Public Sleeping Day National Pancake Day in the US National Essay Day National Chocolate Souffle Day International Stand Up to Bullying Day International Repetitive Strain Injury Awareness Day Global Scouse Day Floral Design Day Fasching Andalusia Day 228 Memorial Day / Peace Memorial Day in Taiwan

Famous February 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Hazel Keech David Willey Sunil Varma Ali Larter Robert Sean Leonard Bernadette Peters John Turturro Varsha Usgaonkar Ravindra Jain (1944-2015) Azhar Mahmood

Death Anniversaries on February 28

Rajendra Prasad died on 28 February 1963 (age 78 years)

