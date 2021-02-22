His passion, grit and commitment have allowed him to create melodic and hit tracks, proving his excellence as a singer, music producer and composer.

It may sometimes take years to make a name for oneself and go ahead in the quest to create astounding success in their chosen industry. When it comes to the music space of India, long have we known success stories of people and pure talents who have pushed their limits and created chartbuster successes. However, only a few rare gems have been able to sculpt a career of their choice in their own way on their own terms. Amidst all this, we came across one such high-performing and passionate lover of music, a youngster from Amritsar, Punjab, who has tried to push the boundaries and create new benchmarks for others as a singer, music producer and composer; he is Manie Singh, originally Maninder Singh.

Born in Punjab and brought up in Kolkata, since the very beginning, if anything that every attracted Manie Singh, it was only and only music. He understood his true calling from a very early age. After finishing his Hons Graduation from Bhawanipur Education Society College, the young talent travelled to Delhi and Mumbai to pursue his dreams in music. In Mumbai, he successfully received his Music Production diploma from SAE Institute in 2012 and since then he has never looked back.

Manie Singh today is an experienced singer and talent in semi-classical music under the teachings and guidance of Late Pt. Hari Charan Verma Ji (Rajasthan and Jaipur Gharana). All through the process, Manie Singh got the opportunity to not only travel different parts of India but also instill in him the essence of many cultures, which further inspired him deeply and his music. Recalling the time when he felt the quest to make it huge in music, Manie Singh says that he got highly inspired by the works of legendary Late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab and his songs including "Kinna Sohna Tenu Rabb Ne Banaya" and "Tere Bin Nai Lagda Dil mera Dholna."

Under the mentorship of Late Dr Hari Charan Verma Ji and taking inspiration from legends like Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab, Manie Singh honed his skills in music and kept learning each day to better himself in the art. Every day is a learning experience says the youngster who believes that passion, perfection and determination have always motivated him to challenge himself in music, learn new strings and strive to achieve excellence each day.

Manie Singh says that he moved to Mumbai with an ambition to launch his music compositions in the industry. His talent attracted the Indian prominent music label T-Series for whom, Manie Singh got the opportunity to release his first single named 'Aankhon Se' in 2014. He went ahead and did another song Crazy in the same year released on T-Series. He did 'Tang Lang Lang' with Saga Hits in 2015, and with Zee Music Company, Oh Celina in 2017. Manie Singh has also worked with ace music director and singer Vishal Dadlani and Neeti Mohan in the song Udd Jaa Re, released under Being Indian Music in 2016. *In the end of 2020, he got the opportunity to work as a Music Director and Sound Designer for a short film “Love Birds” featuring Adhyayan Suman (son of the famous Actor/TV Host Shekhar Suman) and Sneha Singh, Directed by Kushal Srivastava where Manie also featured as a Singer/Composer for the song “Pai Gai Bhasudi”.*

His latest track is 'Farmaan', released in May 2020, which broke his previous records and earned him great recognition and love. Manie Singh was quite elated when he got to know that its music video, released from his official Facebook page (Manieofficial) received over 1.5 million views and over 13K shares. The hit track is also available on his YouTube channel - ManieOfficial.

His strong self-belief, mental fortitude and his belief in his dreams helped Manie Singh, become a prominent name in the Indian music industry as a singer, music producer, composer and stage performer and he has just begun.