Pegah Naserifar is a distinguished Visual Effects and CG artist. Pegah earned a B.Sc in Computer Science from Iran and an M.Sc in Multimedia From England. After receiving a scholarship from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) for MFA of Visual Effects in 2015, she moved to the USA to pursue her passion in this major. Her artistic work focuses on the creation of physics-based special effects such as fire, smoke, water, and various kinds of particles, for advertising, films, and games productions. Pegah is currently working as a VFX artist for The Mill based in NYC.

For the past several years, Pegah has created visual effects for various advertising projects at The Mill NY, where she is responsible for creating effects and 3D assets, for TV commercials, Games, and AR. In her free time, Pegah devotes time to create 3D scenes from scratch, developing them, and using them to create appealing scenes to represent a combination of technology with art.

Pegah continues to keep up with the field’s different techniques and cutting-edge approaches for creating 3D tools and assets, which have led her to be a successful and unique artist in the field. Combining varieties of 3D design, technique and programming skills, Pegah’s work has been exhibited and screened in major prestigious events in the television/commercial industry across the world, including The Super Bowl 2021, and has been awarded in major industry competitions and events including the Clio Awards, AICP Awards, and as a Skywards Future Artist. Her recent work for Disney's 50th Anniversary received 500k views on YouTube in less than a month. Another distinguished project of Pegah’s was Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, which was screened at The Super Bowl 2021 with over 5 million viewers just on YouTube. Since 2019, her Starbucks holidays projects have been showcased all around the U.S.

Her design for the Emirates Airline won her $5,000 as a Skyward Future Artist, where her design was printed on their gold membership card for the whole year in 2012.