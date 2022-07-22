The festival of Teej is widely celebrated by women during the arrival of the Monsoon in the Hindu month of Shravan and Bhadrapada. The Hariyali Teej is celebrated during the holy Sawan month and is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Parvati and Her union Lord Shiva. The auspicious occasion is observed by the married women of North India from the States of Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. According to the dates in the Hindu Panchang, Hariyali Teej is celebrated every year on Shukla paksha Tritiya tithi of Shravana Maas. Hariyali Teej 2022 falls on Sunday, 31 July, as per the English Calendar. In the religious context, the festival is linked with huge fairs organised on Teej day, and processions of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are taken out. Hariyali Teej 2022 Date & Time in India: Tritiya Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi of the First Sawan Teej Celebrated by Married Hindu Women.

Applying Henna on hands during any holy event is often considered a part of customary rituals and values. Mehndi adds to the beauty of the festivities when family and friends come together to celebrate the occasion. Whether simple or intricate, Mehndi patterns make our palms look attractive and keep skin infections at bay due to their anti-microbial properties. Several social media platforms and websites start thriving with distinct and unique Mehndi arts before Teej that one can take ideas from. For all the spouses who are keeping Hariyali Teej fast for the well-being of their beloved husbands, you can also make the festival day even more memorable by adoring your hands with these wonderful Mehndi designs.

Hariyali Teej 2022 Latest Mehndi Designs

Singhara Teej 2022 Henna Art Tutorial

Easy Techniques To Draw Mehndi On Hariyali Teej

Teej Special Mehndi Patterns

While married women observe a fast on this day for their husbands’ long and healthy life, unmarried women keep fast to get a husband like Lord Shiva. Along with the sixteen ornaments or Solah Shringar and classic saree, these mehndi styles will add up to your festive look!

