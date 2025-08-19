Manika Vishwakarma is Miss Universe India 2025. Rhea Singha, Miss Universe India 2024, crowned her successor, continuing the legacy. Tanya Sharma Miss Universe Uttar Pradesh 2025 is the first runner-up. Mehak Dhingra Miss Universe Uttar Pradesh first-runner-up 2025 is announced the second runner-up. Amishi Kaushik Miss Universe Haryana is the third runner-up. Sarangthem Nirupama Miss Universe Manipur is the fourth-runner up.

The Miss Universe India 2025 grand finale on August 18 was hosted online on YouTube for viewers to catch the live telecast. The grand finale show was watched online on Glamanand Group’s official YouTube channel from 08:00 PM onwards.

Watch Miss Universe India 2025 Winner Manika Vishwakarma's Crowning Moment:

Miss Universe India 2025 Winner Manika Vishwakarma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe India (@missuniverseindiaorg)

Miss Universe India 2025 Grand Finale

Rajasthan: The grand finale of Miss Universe India 2025 is being held in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/VbQvchXYV7 — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

Miss Universe India 2025 is jointly organised by the Glamanand Group, the parent organisation of Miss Universe India, and K Sera Sera Box Office, a Mumbai-based media company. Miss Universe India has a history of producing international beauty pageant winners. Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to win Miss Universe in 1994. This achievement was followed by Lara Dutta in 2000 and in 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu brought the prestigious crown home again.

