Did you always want to become an entrepreneur? How did it all begin?

Since I was young I had a vision of becoming an entrepreneur and creator. I have always seen opportunities where others haven’t seen them.

Tell us about your company. What services do you provide?

We are a licensing company that extends the power of Monte Carlo through licensing across high quality products and services. At Monte Carlo Lifestyle we believe that experience can be captured in a product. We know how to take a brand to the next level with our unparalleled portfolio of brand names that offer instant recognition empowering the unique brand promises and legendary appeal to differentiate any brand from a competition.

What core values do you hold that help guide you in business?

The values I hold throughout my life and business are always passion, courage and curiosity. The key is simple. We need to communicate well, trust each other and also when there is good timing it always helps.

You started this business in a competitive industry and became successful quickly. What’s your secret to success?

We are dedicated to crafting timeless luxury goods. My vision for the luxury industry is to preserve the culture of excellence and the value of « human touch. Monte Carlo Lifestyle grants access to inaccessible. We offer the promise of the Monte Carlo dream to the world.