Beijing, April 15: Amid the escalating trade tensions between China and the US, Chinese manufacturers are taking an aggressive new route to counter President Donald Trump’s tariff regime by leveraging TikTok to promote direct-to-consumer sales of luxury goods. In a wave of viral videos, Chinese suppliers are offering high-quality products allegedly made for iconic brands like Birkin, Louis Vuitton, Lululemon, and others at dramatically lower prices, urging Americans to buy directly from them to evade US tariffs.

These TikTok videos showcase factory floors and production lines, claiming the same craftsmanship and materials are used, minus the branding. The move comes as China retaliates against steep US import duties, turning the luxury goods market into a digital front in the ongoing trade war. From USD 34,000 Birkin bag lookalikes sold for USD 1,400 to USD 100 Lululemon-style leggings offered at USD 5, Chinese suppliers are not only undercutting US prices but also reshaping consumer behavior through social media. Tariff War: China Raises Tariffs on US Goods to 125% As Trade War Heats Up.

However, luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Lululemon have denied claims that their products are manufactured in China, casting doubt on the authenticity of the viral TikTok videos. A report by The Independent revealed that many of these videos are likely orchestrated by counterfeit or “dupe” manufacturers aiming to exploit the confusion caused by US-China tariff tensions.

The real cost of #Birkin bag and what you are really paying for.🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WQTHFL2jKD — Humanbydesign (@Humanbydesign3) April 13, 2025

China TikTok is so messy rn Because now that the Chinese government legalize Counterfeit products of all American goods because of the tariffs their now exposing a lot of Big brands and how their stuff is manufactured and encourages you to buy them in House China for cheaper pic.twitter.com/GLftzEnF3y — Klair-O-Spinach ( Saint Era) (@ClairoSpinach) April 12, 2025

China is definitely having their moment… The tea is steaming hot 🥵 pic.twitter.com/5OAYHeo5NG — Meidas_Charise Lee (@charise_lee) April 12, 2025

China is so pissed-off with the US! The situation is getting out of hand. They're exposing brands in Europe and US, including cars. Who would have thought this day would come? The TikTok feed its Chinese people everywhere. "We are here to tell you the truth, we make your… pic.twitter.com/Ess76RjmDS — Evaluator. (@_AfricanSoil) April 13, 2025

Yhooo Yhoo! 😅🔥🔥🔥🔥 Your "expensive" Stanley cups and bags are made in China and sold very cheap. Xi Jinping is fighting everyone here! Wow. Don't start a war with China. pic.twitter.com/byMzhzQqOT — Evaluator. (@_AfricanSoil) April 13, 2025

Louis Vuitton has reiterated that it does not produce its goods in China, while a Lululemon spokesperson clarified to The Independent that only about 3% of its finished products are made in mainland China, and all manufacturing partners are publicly listed on its website. Despite these denials, Chinese manufacturers have flooded TikTok with slickly produced and sometimes raw factory-floor videos, claiming to offer the same luxury-grade goods directly to consumers at a fraction of the price. Tariff War: China’s 84% Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports Come Into Force.

As reported by NDTV, some of these videos feature suppliers asserting that items such as USD 34,000 Birkin bags cost as little as USD 1,400 to produce and that buyers are mostly paying for the brand logo. In one viral clip, a supplier says, “More than 90 per cent of the price is for the logo,” encouraging viewers to buy from them directly if they value quality over branding. Another shows yoga pants allegedly from the same supplier as Lululemon being sold for USD 5 to USD 6. The marketing tactic is not just about pricing; it’s a strategic response to rising US tariffs, with manufacturers also offering perks like free global shipping and covering import duties, all while framing the effort as a blow against Western price inflation and trade restrictions.

