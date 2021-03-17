Tired of painful methods of body hair removal? We have the perfect solution for you. The much-awaited, Nair Care is NOW IN INDIA.

A Little Bit About Nair

Nair was introduced in the 1940s has been a leader in the category of hair removal ever since. Nair is the world’s no.1 hair removal brand named for a hybrid of the phrase “no hair”.

Nair in India

Nair has been officially launched in India a little over a month ago. Presently there are 4 depilatory creams that have been introduced; Rose Cream, Lemon Cream, Moisturising Cream and Sensitive Cream all serving the purpose of hair removal. In India, Nair can be bought at any beauty retail store and is also available on the Nykaa.

Check Out Nair Product

What Are Depilatory Creams, and How Do They Work?

Nair depilatories are lotions or creams that dissolve unwanted hair, leaving skin smooth days longer than shaving. They are a quick, painless and cost-effective way to reveal beautifully bare skin. Bikini Line Hair Removal: Should You Use A Shaving Cream On The Delicate Area? Here's How to Get Super-Smooth Skin Without Rashes and Ingrown Hairs!

Check Out Another Variant

Why Nair?

Nair is trusted as an effective hair removal brand with gentle formulations that care for even the most delicate skin. Nair leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. What makes Nair different from other hair removal creams is that Nair is premium quality with great fragrance, which most other hair removal creams lack. Nair leaves your skin smooth and radiant days longer than shaving, while caring for your skin and delighting your senses.

