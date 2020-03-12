Bikini Line Hair Removal: Should You Use A Shaving Cream On The Delicate Area? Here's How to Get Super-Smooth Skin Without Rashes and Ingrown Hairs!

Bikini line (Photo credits: Flickr)

There can be nothing more annoying than those ingrown and bumps that appear on your bikini line after you shave. If shaving is your thing, and if you do not have the tolerance for waxing or laser, there is a way to prevent the redness and irritation. All you need to do is to ensure that you are shaving correctly. We got you some of the best shaving tips to save your bikini line from hell.

What Type Of Razor Should You Use To Shave Your Bikini Line?

The tools you use can make a significant difference in how your skin reacts after shaving. A razor with a dull blade can drag against your skin and lead to bumps and burns. Ensure that you use a razor with a sharp blade. Also, use a clean razor, or you can risk irritation.

How To Prepare Your Bikini Line Before Shaving?

Before you shave, you must exfoliate your skin with a gentle scrub to remove the dead skin cells. So when you shave, your razor won't put back any oil or debris back into your skin.

Should You Use A Shaving Cream For Your Bikini Line?

Putting a razor on any area of your skin without a buffer is basically a recipe for disaster. Never use a razor without shaving cream. You only need a pinch for smooth hair removal.

In Which Direction Should You Shave Your Bikini Line Hair?

The skin on your bikini line is ultra-delicate, and your bikini line hair is thicker than any other part of the body. You should, therefore, manoeuvre the blade in the direction of the hair to avoid any bumps and redness. Use short strokes to shave and if your pubes are long, give them a trim first.

A hydrating post-shave lotion or oil can keep your bikini line smooth after you shave. So if you want to shave your bikini line, go for it. Just remember to follow these tips for the best hair removal results.