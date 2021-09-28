Social Media Influencer & Podcast Host sits down with CEO of FUBU and Shark on ABC's Shark Tank Debuting September 22, 2021

Everyone wants to make it to the top. After all, who doesn’t want millions of dollars for causes close to their heart and for their family? The issue is, people are usually looking for a quick fix or a one-size-fits-all instant remedy to all of their business problems.

Many people want to scale or start a business, but aren’t willing to put in the work to do so. They want success, but aren’t willing to face the challenges that precede it.

This is something that Natasha Graziano and Daymond John discuss in their latest conversation unpacking the myths around business, entrepreneurship and "silver bullets. They speak about what the real “Silver Bullet”, is in business, along with many other topics like:

Daymond's new book, Powershift

The top three best books for new entrepreneurs

The ultimate skill you need to succeed in business

The secret to finding "Value Exploits"

Finding "expanders" to help you build your vision

How Daymond learned from his biggest failures

How to differentiate yourself from competitors

About Natasha Graziano:

Natasha Grano is a Global influencer with millions of followers on social media. She is a leading Thought Leader to the new generation, Motivational Speaker, Best selling Author and #1 Social Media Expert. Natasha’s wisdom went viral on social media and has generated over 100 Million views & millions of followers making her one of the most respected names in her field online internationally.

About Daymond John:

Daymond Garfield John is an American businessman, investor, television personality, author, and motivational speaker. He is best known as the founder, president, and chief executive officer of FUBU, and appears as an investor on the ABC reality television series Shark Tank.