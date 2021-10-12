Nidhi Punmiya is a Cosmetologist and Social Entrepreneur who won the title of Mrs. India Queen 2021-22 at the prestigious pageant Mrs. India Queen 2021-Pehchaan Meri presented by SR Queens Media Private Limited founded by Shweta Roy and Ranbir Roy.

Actor Keith Sequeira and Amit Tyagi Executive Editor - AajTak was also part of the jury, along with Parul Chaudhary being the brand ambassador, Actor Rochelle Rao as celebrity grooming mentor, Dr. Apratim Goel and Cherag Bambboat as a celebrity makeup artist with Khizar Hussain being the show director.

As a Social Entrepreneur, Nidhi has always believed in giving back to society through various social initiatives and through her associations with various NGO’s and charity organizations.

She has proved that if one is dedicated, determined and devoted towards their goals and passion, one can achieve great heights.

Mrs India Queen Platform was created by Shweta Roy and Ranbir Roy with an aim to empower women and celebrate women’s elegance both internally and externally. It is a platform for multi-talented women who have taken care of their home and outbound responsibilities and who are constantly exploring the best version of themselves.

Founder Shweta Roy adds, “My vision is to give a platform voice and identity to all the married women “Pehchaan Meri” is my tagline and I have commenced this venture because I myself is an International Pageant Winner. The criteria were very clear, we were looking for a seeking spirit who was keen in learning and Nidhi deserved the title as she proved herself and stood out throughout the pageant.”

Actor Rochelle Rao Sequeira has mentored the contestants for the grand finale. On talking about what prompted her to be the part of this pageant she said, “I’m a pageant girl and I love being a part of pageants”. I’ll always be a pageant girl because it rejuvenates my confidence when I see women from all walks of life coming together. It’s more like a celebration.

This beauty pageant is to honour all the women whether it is a mother, wife, housewife, or working woman, and to every woman who wants to set examples for the society and for the world at large. Nidhi Punmiya is indeed a great example and an inspiration for so many women out there who dream to achieve greater heights in all walks of life.