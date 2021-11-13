Kabir Singh actress, Nikita Dutta celebrates her birthday today. The rising talent of Bollywood, who has already shared the screen space with biggies like Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan is quite a fitness enthusiast in real life. One look at her Instagram profile and you are convinced that fitness and workout are an integral part of her life. While acting comes naturally to her, working out is also her equally important fashion. EXCLUSIVE: Nikita Dutta Opens Up On Her Stint in Kabir Singh, The Film’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Much More…

From doing push-ups to yoga, Nikita doesn't restrict herself to any one form. She prefers a variety in her workout schedule and loves sharing updates with her fans. It's a delight to see her workout and the way she maintains her balance on a yoga wheel or simply motivates you to hit the gym right away. She has a rather chirpy and bubbly face and definitely an enviable body. Together, it's a lethal combination to beat and we are eyeing her already. Those who don't follow her on Instagram yet, can check out some of her inspiring videos below and yes, hit the follow button right away. Dybbuk Trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta’s Hindi Remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Ezra Promises a Spooky Ride (Watch Video).

Some Pictures from Her Yoga Diaries

If This Doesn't Inspire You, We Don't Know What Will

Centre Split!

WOW! Just WOW

Getting All the Inspiration We Need

Who Doesn't Love Skipping?

Happy Birthday, Nikita Dutta!

