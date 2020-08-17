Chetan Bhagat has announced the title of his new book. After raving about Five Point Someone, 3 Mistakes of My Life, 2 States etc, fans should get ready for One Arranged Murder. We see, Chetan is sticking to the numeric expression in his book titles with this one as well. Today, the author took to his social media handles to share the cover of the upcoming book, One Arranged Murder. The title reads One Arranged Marriage, where the word marriage is covered with police tape. Murder is written below. Eerie. One Arranged Murder: Chetan Bhagat Reveals the Title Of His New Book; Trailer to Be Out on August 19.

A trailer for the book will also be launched on August 19, 2020. Earlier, Chetan had promoted his book, The Girl in Room 105, with a trailer. The video featured Vikrant Massey. We wonder if a Bollywood hero has been roped in for An Arranged Murder as well. Chetan Bhagat vs Vidhu Vinod Chopra: Why the Author is Right in Accusing the Producer for Not Giving Him Due Credit for Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots! Here’s a Recap of the Controversy!

View Chetan's Tweet Here:

Happy to share with you the cover of my latest book One Arranged Murder. Pre-orders are open now and you can order the book here: https://t.co/mqT3zPDFyO (PS: We also have an exciting trailer of the book which comes out 19th Aug) pic.twitter.com/4EAwH81Fao — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 17, 2020

Earlier, Chetan had also announced his plans to become a film director. He said in a video that he plans to adapt his book, Revolution 2020 for the screen. We are still waiting for further updates on that. The author has written the film Kick for Salman Khan. Going by how much Bollywood loves to adapt Chetan's books into films, we can be sure that in a year or two, we will see a movie version of One Arranged Murder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).