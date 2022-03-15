AALA is happy to announce that its fabrics were worn by the background dancers of the song “Panghat,” one of the most sensuous and sensational party songs of Bollywood. The brand feels proud to add to the aesthetics of a song that has crossed 20 million views on YouTube since its first premiere on Dec 22, 2021.

​​That being said, this is not the first debut of AALA Fabrics in Bollywood. AALA.com collaborates often and actively with the leading fashion designers in the industry to cater to the customized fabric needs of celebrated, top actors as well as background artists. The latest appearance, as well, is indeed a continuation of aala.com's efforts to expand the reach of its high-quality fabrics sustainably.

​​The brand has always been keen to grow, evolve, and transform to cater to the industry's varying needs. For example, AALA has undergone a complete metamorphosis from a brick-and-mortar store into an online store. Over the years, it has continued to increase and diversify its services and products. "Evolve or Perish" is the motto of the brand.

​​ AALA also actively partners with the industry's leading fashion designers. It's already supplying fabrics to renowned brands and fashion designers worldwide. In addition, AALA has a country-wide, legacy supply chain that enables it to deal in all kinds of fabrics.

​​AALA.com plans ahead to tie up with industry-leading fashion designers to customize and supply fabrics for leading performers as well as supporting Bollywood actors. Having a reputation as a modern and innovative fabric manufacturer, it melds human creativity with cutting-edge technology while still retaining a sense of proportion.

