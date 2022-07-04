Sini Shetty from Karnataka won the Femina Miss India World 2022 title on July 3, Sunday. The annual beauty pageant took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat was crowned the first runner-up, while Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh emerged as the second runner-up of Miss India 2022. Sini was crowned by Miss India 2020, Manasa Varanasi, who hails from Telangana.

Miss India pageant 2022 had some famous personalities to judge the event. The jury panel of Miss India comprised Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora and Dino Morea. Former cricketer Mithali Raj was also a part of the jury. The beauty event had some remarkable performances by Kriti Sanon and Lauren Gottlieb, and both of them swayed the audience with their fantastic performances. Manish Paul took the stage and hosted the grand event in his signature style by adding the extra lining of entertainment to the evening. Femina Miss India World 2022 Winner Is Sini Shetty: Check Full List With Names of The First and Second Runners-Up of The Beauty Pageant

No doubt, Sini Shetty became the star of the prestigious event in Mumbai. She donned a gorgeous thigh-high slit gown and looked extremely beautiful in her dazzling outfit. As she is all set to represent India at the 71st Miss World beauty pageant this year, know more about the new beauty queen who amped up the starry night with her absolute charisma.

Sini Shetty is a 21-year-old professional currently pursuing the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) course.

Born in Mumbai, Miss India 2022 title winner hails from Karnataka.

She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance.

She loves dancing and is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She began her journey at the age of four and completed her Arangetram (debut on-stage performance) at the age of fourteen.

Shetty also won the Miss Talent award at Miss India 2922 sub-contest.

The pageant had shortlisted 31 state winners who were chosen after the nationwide virtual auditions. The finalists were selected after an extensive scouting drive and an interview round. In case you want to witness the beauty pageant, Femina Miss India 2022 will be telecasted on July 17 on Colours TV channel.

