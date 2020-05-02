PRASHANT TANKARA: Youngest Self Made Millionaire From Kota Rajasthan

PRASHANT TANKARA start his Real Estate Company at his Teen age and Achieve Many Goals In Very Less Durations. Prashant is Very Creative Minded Personality. He is Good is Sports and Business as well. He was Sports Captain Of his School & College Team . He won Many medals he was also a National Level Basketball Champion.

He is Famous for his Dashing Personality & Charming looks that’s why he got many offers from modelling & from many web series. Recently he got an opportunity from an up coming bollywood film. He is a multi talented guy & a very good card magician and he also performs many show in india and as well as in Other Countries. He is a Influencer and from his Many side Businesses he is earning from all Directions as Result he Become self made Millionaire at the age of just 23.

Prashant’s Word:-

You can never cross the Ocean Until you have the Courage to Lose sight Of the Shore... He always had a Sharp Mindset and had Clear vision Towards his Goals & objectives in Life. With years of hustel and smart work Finally His Dreams tool an Angle and Now he is the Youngest Self Made Millionaire From Kota (Rajasthan)

Big Dreams Have Small Beginning.