Princess Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, followed by her sister, Princess Eugenie. Born on August 8, 1988, the Her Royal Highness will turn 32 today. Princess Beatrice is quite close to her sister Princess Eugenie and has often been captured together attending different events, marriages and meetings. On her birthday, we bring to you some interesting facts about the UK royal family member.

She has recently been in the news for her secret wedding at Windsor wedding with British property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi .

. The couple knew each other since childhood and began dating in 2018. They got engaged in September 2019.

The couple were originally set to wed at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, and hold a lavish reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens back in May, but the pair had to revamp their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Wedding Photos Released: Prince Andrew’s Daughter Wore Vintage Dress and Tiara, Both Belonging to The Queen, for Her Secret Nuptial.

The couple's wedding was attended by four-year-old Christopher son of Mozzi with his ex-partner Dara Huang.

Princess Beatrice With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi On Their Wedding Day:

Princess Beatrice is just a year older to Princess Eugenie and has retained a close relationship throughout the years.

Beatrice volunteers and attends royal engagements alongside other members of the royal family.

Beatrice is understood to be the vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, a New York City-based artificial intelligence company.

Beatrice and her sister Eugenie are known as "blood princesses," meaning that they are born royal instead of marrying into the family.

Other than the Royal family, Princess Beatrice has a wide circle of friends. She has been spotted with David Geffen, Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump, and Wendi Deng among others.

Beatrice is also a charitable patron of several organisations including children's welfare and education. As she is dyslexic, many of the organisations she supports are centred around learning difficulties. We wish Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday and hope all her dreams come true.

