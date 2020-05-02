Princess Charlotte’s Birthday: Kensington Palace Releases Photos of Prince William and Kate’s Daughter Delivering Food Packages to Those in Need

Princess Charlotte (Photo Credits: @KensingtonRoyal/ Twitter)

It just seems like yesterday, when the British Royal family for the first time show glimpses of the little Princess Charlotte. The second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine, the young royal was soon adored for her cheekiness, sassiness and cute royal waves to the press and public. Princess Charlotte turns five-year-old today, May 2, 2020, and she will be celebrating her birthday at home in Anmer Hall with her family. On this wonderful occasion, the UK royal family has released new photos of Princess Charlotte. The five-year-old was captured, delivering food parcels to elderly people during the coronavirus pandemic. The images shared by the Kensington Palace on social media, were taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in April, 2020. Queen Elizabeth II 94th Birthday: The Royal Family Shares Childhood Photos and Video of Her Majesty As She Turns an Year Older.

According to reports, the latest photos were taken when Prince William, Kate and the kids helped to pack and deliver the homemade pasta and food packages for the vulnerable and isolated pensioners living in their local area in Norfolk. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The Duchess took the images as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area,” reads the caption. Prince Louis Turns 2! Prince William and Kate Middleton Release Adorable Birthday Pictures of Their Son and His Rainbow Artwork.

View Pics:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. pic.twitter.com/2scloP8BlF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2020

It is really adorable to see the young royal following the footsteps of her parents and learning all of it sooner. Clad in a black and white gingham dress, Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne, was photographed happily delivering the food to the elderly residents.

Prince William and Kate often share photos of the kids, playing and just being themselves. Just a few days ago, several pictures were shared by the Palace showing Prince Louis with rainbow-coloured paint on his hands to mark his second birthday. Being a keen amateur photographer, Kate often treats her fans with beautiful pictures of the royal kids, as they cheerfully grow up. We wish Princess Charlotte, a very Happy Birthday!