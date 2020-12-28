The "new normal" demands virtual parties BUT does that mean you cannot look absolutely stunning in these Zoom parties? Absolutely No! Especially with all these NYE parties lined up you have more than one events to be at while staying at home. But for looking great on the camera, you might want to opt for HD makeup that will give you skin a sleek glowing look so that you can keep filters at bay! Also, they don't have to tedious! You can easily apply HD makeup in minutes to get ready for Zoom parties, you just need to know how. But before that let's understand what HD makeup is

What is HD Makeup?

HD cameras work best with HD makeup. These high-end cameras available can easily make your pores visible and draw attention towards what many people may consider "flaws" in the skin. However, with HD makeup technique you can create another skin via efficient layers of makeup, at the same time conceal the imperfections without making it heavy. High Definition makeup sees layering the skin after understanding the skin and face shape.

Here are steps to do HD Makeup

Moisturise your skin: After scrubbing it on the face nourish & create a base with proper moisturisation

Ice Trick: If you use ice on your skin before makeup it will last for a long time. All you have to do its rub a cube of ice for a good 1 minute.

Apply primer: Primer is very important for your makeup to last for a long time. Take a drop of primer and apply all over the face.

Foundation or CC Cream: Makeup base is very important. Apply foundation that matches your skin tone with the help of a good foundation brush or using a large fluffy brush. You could also use a beauty blender.

Concealer: To conceal dark spots and dark circles on your face the next step would be concealer. Apply it on both the corners of your lips or wherever you find a light-dark area, apply there and blend well.

Face powder: Used after the concealer, apply it using a big fluffy brush and apply it well on your face and neck.

Eyeshadow: To apply the shadow, first apply a light eye shadow on your eyes with a blending brush, then apply some dark eyeshadow similar to it on your crease line. Blend well.

Eyeliner and mascara: After applying a layer of eye shadow, it's time to apply a good eyeliner and mascara and apply mascara.

Define eyebrows: Do not forget this step! Define your eyebrows and darken it with the help of brow gel.

Contouring: You can use the contouring technique to make your face look thinner or thicker. Contouring helps you to make your face look defined.

Blusher: You can apply your favourite blusher on top of your cheekbones to define them

Highlighter: Use a good highlighter. They are available in the market in both powder form and liquid form. Use a fan brush to apply a shade of highlighter on your nose at the chin and also on the inner corner of your eyes.

Quick NYE HD Makeup in 5 Mins (Watch Video):

Top it off with a perfect lipstick to go with your attire. Or you can go for various nude shaded that will complement anything you are wearing!

