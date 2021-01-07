James Charles recently shared his 'guyliner' look. Obviously, it is perfect and fans cannot stop drooling over his recent picture BUT what exactly is a 'guyliner'? How different is it from the regular eyeliner? The answer is not much EXCEPT that it is eyeliner worn by men. James Charles also shared a quick and easy tutorial video on YouTube for guys who might like to try this look. In the video, he revealed that more and more guys were asking him about this look ever since it went viral on TikTok. In simpler terms, more men are normalising eyeliner as a part of their grooming.

Last year, DC Films released the first trailer for the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman and he was seen sporting guyliner too. His look consisted of the guyliner fused into a smokey eye look. Breaking the chain of quintessential Batman aesthetic expected by fans, he wore dark kohl with smudged eyeliner aka the 'guyliner'!

What is 'Guyliner'? Is it New?

It’s one element of make-up that men have readily embraced, not just in the gender fluid-reality of today, but as far back in time as Ancient Egypt. Men across centuries have used the guyliner to assert their identities, to set themselves apart from the common, and later, mainstream folk. The guyliner, to this day, remains a tool men use to assert, glorify, and celebrate their deviance, often flouting traditional norms of masculinity in the process.

TikTok GuyLiner Makeup Tutorial By James Charles (Watch Video):

Well, we are totally obsessed that 'guyliner' is in trend and stars like Robert Pattinson are donning it and HOW! Regardless of gender, people must wear what they want to. It's 2021, the stigma attached with men wearing makeup is 1900s energy that we definitely DON'T want anymore!

