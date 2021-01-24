Jojo Siwa fans are going gaga as the 17-year-old singer come out as gay with the coolest gay tee ever! The former Dance Moms star who has her video go viral and HOW shared the news with her fans on Instagram Live Saturday quite candidly though. She said: "Personally I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I've been happy for a little bit now. It's just so, so, so awesome. You guys probably haven't seen me this happy since I was on tour." James Charles Received Death Threats After Makeover Collab with JoJo Siwa! The Reason Will Shock You.

Fans are thrilled that Siwa is happy with what she wants to be and is also figuring life out. Siwa went live on Instagram after she showed off a new T-shirt, reading "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever," on Twitter, that is now viral. "My cousin got me a new shirt," she simply wrote alongside the photo of her wearing the tee. Check out!

Jojo Siwa Comes out as Gay in the Coolest 'LGBTQ Tee' Ever:

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

Responding to a fan who asked "What label are you?" the star said on Saturday's IG Live: "I have thought about this, but the reason I'm not going to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay. It's awesome and the world is there for you. There are so many people that are there for you. I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it's this really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore. There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it's okay. Of course, people are going to say it's not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally, not one thing about anybody is normal and it's okay not to be normal, it's okay to be a little different, it's okay to be a little weird, strange, different. That's something we should never, ever be afraid of. That's something we should be proud of. ... I'm the happiest I've ever been, that's what matters."

Jojo Siwa Comes out as Gay (Watch Video):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

Fellow stars flooded Siwa's tweet with messages of support, including the band Smash Mouth, Ellen DeGeneres, who replied with a heart emoji, and rapper Lil Nas X, who joked, "if u spell 'swag' backwards, it's 'gay'. Coincidence??" In 2019, Youtuber and global tween sensation, JoJo Siwa found herself in hot water over her collab with Claire’s makeup. JoJo had released a video on her youtube channel addressing the presence of asbestos in her claire’s makeup kit. The kit was found containing asbestos by the FDA and was recalled on

