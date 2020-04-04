Anal Sex Toys: From Butt Plugs to Anal Beads, Popular Toys for Butt Play Beginners

Anal beads (Photo Credits: Wiki Commons)

When it comes to anal sex people love trying out sex toys before getting into the actual play. But anal sex play is quite different from vaginal sex. Talking about the biological aspect of it, the anal cavity unlike the vaginal cavity doesn't lubricate itself. Hence it is considered that it is not meant for penetration naturally. Also, the anus is way more sensitive than the vagina. Anal play doesn't happen in one day, you need patience and consent (that is for everything). Anal Sex toys are a great way to start! They are safe and designed in a way to work with the butt. However, going slow is the key. Let's discuss a few good butt play toy options. Anal Sex for the First Time? 7 Things to Remember Before Starting With The 'Butt Stuff'.

Anal Beads

These are beaded sex toys that come in different complexity levels. To start with, you can choose from the ones with one or two beads and then go ahead. They also come in a variety of sizes. You can start with small beads and then move ahead with the larger ones only as per comfort. Anal Sex Facts: 5 Crazy Truths About Butt Sex That Porn Will Never Tell You About.

Butt Plug

Very similar to what a dildo is to the vagina, a butt plug is designed to be inserted into the rectum for sexual pleasure, except it is short designed in a way that goes from narrow to wide.

Vibrators

Some people also like butt vibrators. This is the easiest sex toy to start with. You don't have to go all the way and shove it inside, but use it around the anus first on the outside.

Temperature Toys

Some specialised toys play with the temperature. Yes, you can control its temperature to sexually stimulate yourself while inserting it or just playing with it around the anus.

Some people prefer to douche before beginning the anal play. This is a process of cleaning the anal cavity of the faeces so that they don't create a mess during the butt play.

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)